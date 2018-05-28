App
May 28, 2018 10:03 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Adani Enterprises rises 3% on stake sale in subsidiary company

The company has entered into agreement for stake sale on May 25 and received Rs 51000 as consideration from sale.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
 
 
Shares of Adani Enterprises rose 3 percent intraday Monday as company sold its stake in the subsidiary company.

The company sold 51 percent stake in its wholly owned subsidiary company Adani Chendipada Mining.

At 09:59 hrs Adani Enterprises was quoting at Rs 127.15, up Rs 2.85, or 2.29 percent on the BSE.

The share touched its 52-week high Rs 223.35 and 52-week low Rs 105.10 on 14 February, 2018 and 22 August, 2017, respectively.

Currently, it is trading 43.07 percent below its 52-week high and 20.98 percent above its 52-week low.

Posted Rakesh Patil

tags #Buzzing Stocks

