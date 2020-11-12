PlusFinancial Times
Selected Articles from Financial Times on Moneycontrol Pro

MARKET NEWS

View More News
English
Specials
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
PlusFinancial Times
Selected Articles from
Financial Times on Moneycontrol Pro
WEBINAR :How to find a multi-bagger in 2021 with Growth Module. Watch Now!
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks
Last Updated : Nov 12, 2020 04:02 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Accumulate Thermax; target of Rs 798: Prabhudas Lilladher

Prabhudas Lilladher recommended accumulate rating on Thermax with a target price of Rs 798 in its research report dated November 05, 2020.

Broker Research
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

Prabhudas Lilladher's research report on Thermax


Thermax Ltd (TMX) reported weak quarterly performance owing to subdued capex activity and deferment of orders in majority sectors leading to decline in revenue and order book. Revenue declined by 29% YoY largely attributed by de-growth in Energy/Environment segments by 34%/14% while Chemical division grew by 4 %YoY respectively. Profitability was impacted due to lower sales, one-time exceptional item (~Rs245mn) for VRS, impairment of certain assets of Boiler works and provision towards closure of German subsidiary claims. Ordering activity was muted across segment resulting into weak order inflows of Rs11bn. OB stands at Rs52bn providing revenue visibility ahead. Sectors like F&B, Pharma, Chemicals, Steel and Cement are expected to drive growth going ahead. Order inflows are expected to remain challenged in medium term as industrial/private capex would be muted. The pickup in international enquiry may bring some respite in H2FY20.


Outlook


TMX’s strong balance sheet and efficient working capital management will help company’s sale in this unprecedented times. The stock is currently trading at P/E of 33.2x/22.6x FY21E/22E. We maintain our Accumulate rating on the stock with TP of Rs798 (unchanged).


For all recommendations report, click here


Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

Read MoreRead More
First Published on Nov 12, 2020 04:02 pm

tags #Accumulate #Prabhudas Lilladher #Recommendations #Thermax

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram Teglegram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.