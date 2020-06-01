App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks
Last Updated : Jun 01, 2020 02:36 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Accumulate Radico Khaitan; target of Rs 368: Dolat Capital

Dolat Capital recommended accumulate rating on Radico Khaitan with a target price of Rs 368 in its research report dated May 29, 2020.

Broker Research @moneycontrolcom
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

Dolat Capital's research report on Radico Khaitan


Radico Khaitan (RDCK) Q4FY20 was healthy on operating front. Despite Covid, revenue grew by a healthy 15% YoY. The GP growth was muted at 5%. Yet, EBITDA grew by 15% due to lower other expenses. Over the last two years, RDCK experienced robust volume growth, price increases, premiumisation, RM tailwinds, and thus de-leveraging. RDCK’s revenue/EBITDA/PAT grew at an impressive CAGR of 11.7/28.5/52.5% over FY17-19. Net debt declined from Rs 9.5bn in FY16, to Rs 3.8bn in FY20. As per mgmt as on date, net-debt stands at Rs 3bn. We remain constructive on RDCK story due to expansion in addressable opportunity in premium whisky, premiumisation, and deleveraging trajectory. However, the covid led disruption and higher taxation may impact volumes. Delay in payments from states may further impact WC. We believe this is transitionary.



Outlook


We believe this is feasible. While we are not ascribing a higher multiple due to near-term covid led disruption, we would keenly watch the pace of recovery. This no way undermines our positive view on RDCK. Post the recent run-up we downgrade RDCK a notch from BUY to Accumulate with TP of Rs 368 @ 20x FY22E EPS (vs. Rs 352 earlier @ 20x). We value RDCK at 43% discount to UNSP target multiple of 35x. RDCK is trading at attractive 34/18x FY21/22E EPS vs. 70/42x for UNSP.





For all recommendations report, click here


Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.



Moneycontrol Ready Reckoner
Now that payment deadlines have been relaxed due to COVID-19, the Moneycontrol Ready Reckoner will help keep your date with insurance premiums, tax-saving investments and EMIs, among others.
Download a copy

Read More
First Published on Jun 1, 2020 02:34 pm

tags #Buy #Dolat Capital #Radico Khaitan #Recommendations

Latest Updates : Coronavirus Outbreak

PM SVANidhi scheme | Street vendors can now avail loan of up to Rs 10,000 to revive business

PM SVANidhi scheme | Street vendors can now avail loan of up to Rs 10,000 to revive business

Mobility startups bet on long-term subscriptions to thrive in post-COVID-19 world

Mobility startups bet on long-term subscriptions to thrive in post-COVID-19 world

Prohibitory orders extended in Thane city until June 30

Prohibitory orders extended in Thane city until June 30

most popular

Modi 2.0: 10 policies that affected your savings and investments

Modi 2.0: 10 policies that affected your savings and investments

India’s Most Valuable Brands 2020: Reliance Industries' grows by 25%, ranks third among top 10 most valued brands

India’s Most Valuable Brands 2020: Reliance Industries' grows by 25%, ranks third among top 10 most valued brands

Government launches facility for instant PAN allotment via Aadhaar: Here's all you need to know

Government launches facility for instant PAN allotment via Aadhaar: Here's all you need to know

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.