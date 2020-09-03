172@29@17@107!~!172@29@0@53!~!|news|business|stocks|accumulate-jk-cement-target-of-rs-1689-dolat-capital-5793541.html!~!news|moneycontrol|com!~!|controller|infinite_scroll_article.php!~!is_mobile=false
Last Updated : Sep 03, 2020 04:13 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Accumulate JK Cement; target of Rs 1689: Dolat Capital

Dolat Capital recommended accumulate rating on JK Cement with a target price of Rs 1689 in its research report dated September 02, 2020.

Dolat Capital's research report on JK Cement


JKCE's revenue was in line however, EBITDA margin, EBITDA/tn and PAT was above estimates. Volumes were in line whereas realization below estimates. JKCE posted muted set of numbers with 27.3%/ 29.1%/ 49.5% YoY de-growth in revenue/ EBITDA/ PAT to Rs9.6 bn/ Rs2.2 bn/ Rs777 mn in Q1FY21 due to 5.1% YoY de-growth in blended realization (-1.4% QoQ) coupled with 23.5% YoY decline in blended volume to 1.77 mt. We expect 10.5%/ 81%/ 0.7% revenue/ EBITDA/ APAT CAGR over FY20-22E led by 6.6%/ 13.8% blended volume growth and (1.2%)/ 1.7% blended cement realization growth in FY21E/ FY22E. We increase our revenue and APAT estimates by 9.6%/ 5.1% and 24.9%/ 8.2% for FY21E/ FY22E factoring Q1FY21 results. We broadly maintain our EBITDA margin estimates. We like JKCE because of its sizable presence in higher EBITDA margin contributing white cement & putty business and healthy cash generation & RoE.



Outlook


Moreover, its strategical expansion (3.5mtpa done during FY20 + 0.7mtpa by Q3FY21) of its grey cement into strong pricing markets of north/central will benefit it. However, 19% run up in stock price post our Q4FY20 result update dated 18 Jun'20, leaves limited upside. Thus, we maintain Accumulate with revised TP of Rs1,689 (11x FY22E EV/EBITDA + 0.5x FY22E CWIP).


For all recommendations report, click here


Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

First Published on Sep 3, 2020 04:13 pm

tags #Accumulate #Dolat Capital #JK Cement #Recommendations

