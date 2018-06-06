App
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks
Last Updated : Jun 06, 2018 05:21 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Accumulate ITC Ltd; target of Rs 303: KRChoksey

KRChoksey recommended accumulate rating on ITC Ltd with a target price of Rs 303 in its research report dated May 31, 2018.

KRChoksey's research report on ITC Ltd

ITC posted its Q4FY18 results which were in line with our estimates, revenue stood at INR 105 Bn (+8.3% Q0Q & -4.8% YoY). The top line was mainly driven by Food-FMCG and Hotels segment, which grew by 5.8% and 5.6% QoQ respectively. During FY18 revenue stood at INR 406.2 Bn (+1.3% YoY), the top line was mainly impacted by the de-growth in its Cigarettes segment (-30.7% YoY) due to lower volume sales.

Outlook

At the CMP of INR 271, ITC is trading at an P/E of 26.8x for FY20E, we assign a P/E multiple of 30x to arrive at a target price of INR 303 recommending a ‘ACCUMULATE’ rating on the stock representing a potential upside of 12%.

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

First Published on Jun 6, 2018 05:21 pm

tags #Accumulate #ITC Ltd #KRChoksey #Recommendations

