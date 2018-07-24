App
Last Updated : Jul 24, 2018 04:05 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Accumulate ABB; target of Rs 1415: Prabhudas Lilladher

Prabhudas Lilladher recommended accumulate rating on ABB with a target price of Rs 1415 in its research report dated July 20, 2018.

Prabhudas Lilladher's research report on ABB


ABB reported sales of Rs27.1bn (PLe: Rs24.5bn), up 21.5% YoY. Revenue growth was supported by Raigarh-Pugalur (RP) HVDC project, growth in medium voltage offerings and a revival in the process industries. EBITDA was up 33% YoY at Rs1.9bn led by cost savings, better product mix and higher absorption (PLe: Rs1.6bn), EBITDA margins came in at 7.2%, up 60bps YoY (PLe: 6.8%). PAT was up 36% YoY to Rs1.02bn (PLe: Rs922mn).


Outlook


We expect the stock to deliver 20% earnings CAGR over CY16-19E. We have cut our earnings for CY18E and CY19E by 4% and 1% respectively to factor in commodity and currency headwinds. We maintain 'Accumulate 'with TP of Rs1,415.


Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

First Published on Jul 24, 2018 04:05 pm

tags #ABB #Buy #Prabhudas Lilladher #Recommendations

