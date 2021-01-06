ACC share price rises after commissioning new cement production facility

live bse live

nse live Volume Todays L/H More ×

Cement major ACC share price rose a percent intraday on January 6 after the company commissioned new cement production facility at its existing Sindri Grinding Unit in Jharkhand.

The new facility will add an additional capacity of 1.4 MTPA cement to the existing 3.0 MTPA unit, taking the total capacity at Sindri to 4.4 MTPA, company said.

This facility will manufacture low CO2, environment friendly, cement products, it added.

“The commitment, meticulous planning, and collaborative approach by the Project Sindri team in these unprecedented times and commencing the cement production in a record time have set a new benchmark for ACC,” said Sridhar Balakrishnan, Managing Director & CEO, ACC.

At 12:03 hrs ACC was quoting at Rs 1,661.10, up Rs 15.80, or 0.96 percent on the BSE.

The share touched its 52-week high Rs 1,788.05 and 52-week low Rs 895.50 on 01 December, 2020 and 25 March, 2020, respectively.

Currently, it is trading 7.1 percent below its 52-week high and 85.49 percent above its 52-week low.