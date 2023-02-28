WinZO's new software developer kit makes it easier for developers to onboard new games

WinZO enables developers to host their games on the platform and earn revenue through a microtransaction based monetisation model

Social gaming and interactive entertainment platform WinZO announced on February 28 the launch of a software developer kit (SDK) in a bid to make it easier for developers to onboard third-party games on the platform.

WinZO stated that developers can register on the company's game developer console and submit their games for review.

Following this, the startup will create a game profile based on the game quality, technological compatibility and skill requirement and approve the game after verifying the app's security. Once approved, the game developer will get access to WinZO's SDK to make their game live on the platform.

Through this SDK, developers will be able to access real-time analytics and game-level data, including user ratings, data logs, revenues, retention metrics and other technical information, the company said in a statement.

Started by Paavan Nanda and Saumya Singh Rathore in 2018, WinZO enables developers to host their games on the platform and earn revenue through a microtransaction-based monetisation model ranging from Rs 1- Rs 10, instead of the traditional in-app purchases and advertisement-based models.

It claims to have a portfolio of over 100 games spanning various genres, including strategy, sports, casual, card, arcade, racing, action and board games across 12 languages such as English, Hindi, Gujarati, Marathi, Bengali and Bhojpuri. It also claims to have a user base of more than 100 million users on the platform of which 90 percent are from Tier 2 to Tier 5 regions in the country.

The startup, whose investors include Griffin Gaming Partners and Makers Fund, facilitates more than 3.5 billion microtransactions in a month with consumers spending an average of 55 minutes per day on the app, the startup said.

“The gaming studios play a crucial role in bringing valuable and unique offerings to Indian consumers through WinZO’s platform. Our constant endeavour is to help these studios leverage the power of our platform to expand their reach and serve the pan-India consumer base, gain access to distribution tech tools and drive growth,” Nanda said.