Venture Capital firm Omnivore launches $130 mn fund to invest in agritech, climate sustainability

Omnivore currently manages Rs 936 crore across two funds, the most recent having closed in April 2019. Some of Omnivore’s portfolio companies are DeHaat, Arya, Reshamandi, Stellapps, AgNext, Pixxel, Animall, among others.

Mumbai-based venture capital firm Omnivore, on April 4 announced the launch of its third fund with a target corpus of $130 million. The VC firm aims to use its newly launched fund to invest in early-stage startups developing technologies for agriculture, food, and the rural economy.

With this new fund, Omnivore expects to make 25 to 30 new investments over the next four years. Omnivore Fund 3 will also focus on catalysing climate action in agriculture, backing startups addressing India’s GHG (Greenhouse Gases) emissions, and securing the future of India’s farmers.

Founded by Jinesh Shah and Mark Kahn in 2010, Omnivore funds entrepreneurs building the future of agriculture and food systems. The fund largely invests in the growth stage, i.e. Seed, pre-Series A and Series A rounds and also in follow-on rounds. Over the past decade, the company has backed over 35 startups that are making farming more profitable, resilient, sustainable, and climate-proof.

Kahn, the Managing Partner, said, “Through Omnivore’s investments, we have touched the lives of almost 7 million smallholder farmers, improving their profitability and resilience, while creating value for our investors. We believe agritech is just getting started, and we look forward to supporting a new generation of entrepreneurs building a future for rural India.”

The firm plans a first close of the new fund by September 2022 and a final close by June 2023. Omnivore currently manages Rs 936 crore across two funds, the most recent having closed in April 2019. Some of Omnivore’s portfolio companies are DeHaat, Arya, Reshamandi, Stellapps, AgNext, Pixxel, Animall, among others.

Earlier this year, Omnivore had also launched the OmniX Bio initiative to provide additional support to agrifood life science startups. The initiative targeted the fields of agricultural biotechnology, novel farming systems, bioenergy, and biomaterials, in the beginning, later venturing into innovative foods, including alternative protein.

With the new fund, Omnivore aims to deepen the reach and impact of OmniX Bio and help reboot the agrifood life sciences ecosystem in India.