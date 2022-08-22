English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    Register now: Register for Markets League event and get add on offers worth INR 2100. Know more
    you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStartup

    Unicorn logo to be placed in Bengaluru

    The design of the Unicorn logo structure is under progress by a financial solutions company

    PTI
    August 22, 2022 / 10:57 PM IST
    Representative image of Bengaluru, Karnataka.

    Representative image of Bengaluru, Karnataka.

    Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai on Monday instructed officials to identify a suitable place in the city to put up a Unicorn logo, aimed at highlighting Bengaluru for having the most number of startups and unicorns in the whole country.

    The design of the Unicorn logo structure is under progress by a financial solutions company, official sources said.

    The structure that officials hope to be a major attraction in the city is likely to be put up at some place near Vidhana Soudha, the seat of the state legislature and secretariat, they said. Unicorns are companies with a valuation of USD 1 billion or more. India has seen a surge in the number of such startups in the last year and the country recently crossed 100 unicorns.
    PTI
    Tags: #Bangalore #Startup #unicorn logo
    first published: Aug 22, 2022 10:57 pm
    Sections
    Desktop Version »
    Follow us on
    Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
    Available On
    Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
    ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
    Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
    Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

    Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.