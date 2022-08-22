Unicorn logo to be placed in Bengaluru

Representative image of Bengaluru, Karnataka.

Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai on Monday instructed officials to identify a suitable place in the city to put up a Unicorn logo, aimed at highlighting Bengaluru for having the most number of startups and unicorns in the whole country.

The design of the Unicorn logo structure is under progress by a financial solutions company, official sources said.

The structure that officials hope to be a major attraction in the city is likely to be put up at some place near Vidhana Soudha, the seat of the state legislature and secretariat, they said. Unicorns are companies with a valuation of USD 1 billion or more. India has seen a surge in the number of such startups in the last year and the country recently crossed 100 unicorns.