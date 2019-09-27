'Trivago Guy' Abhinav Kumar joins Paytm

Mobile payments firm Paytm on September 27 said it has appointed Abhinav Kumar, who has been the face of travel firm Trivago in India, as its vice president of product marketing.

"Abhinav's skill-set is what we look for when we want to hire external talent. His agility will assist us further in continuing to be dominant in payments as an industry leader," said Harinder Takhar, Chief Executive Officer, Paytm Labs, in a statement.

Kumar became popular after appearing in a series of ads for Trivago, where he was working with the company as its country developer for the Indian market. He was with the company till February this year and went on to join Emma Mattress as its country manager in India.