App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStartup
Last Updated : Jul 18, 2019 08:21 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

This startup fund will be the first to use iSAFE for investing

iSAFE, which stands for India Simple Agreement for Future Equity, is an alternative to a convertible security note.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

New venture capital platform 100X.VC will fund close to 20 startups between July and September. It plans to invest in 100 startups over the period of 12 months.

These investments will be made through iSAFE notes.

What is iSAFE?

Close

iSAFE, which stands for India Simple Agreement for Future Equity, is an alternative to a convertible security note. Though there are several variations overseas, it is being used probably  for a very first time in India.

Unlike debt, an iSAFE note is an alternate convertible note and does away with valuation complications. For instance, equity is issued to iSAFE note holders at equity pricing round after the startup achieves stability.

Using notes helps startups and investors avoid long-winded legal agreements and enables quick closure of deals.

In an interaction with Moneycontrol, Ninad Karpe, Partner, said that what is unique about 100X.VC is that the firm goes beyond funding and will help startups achieve scalable business model.

The Mumbai-based entity will invest in startups having disruptive business models, high growth and scale across range of sectors. Investment amount per startup will be in the range of Rs 25 lakh to Rs 1 crore.

 
First Published on Jul 18, 2019 08:12 pm

tags #Business #Companies #Startup #Startup Fund

most popular

Slideshow | Analysts bet on these 8 stocks for 9-16% return in short term

Slideshow | Analysts bet on these 8 stocks for 9-16% return in short term

10 most congested cities in the world: Guess which Indian city takes top spot?

10 most congested cities in the world: Guess which Indian city takes top spot?

These CEOs and top execs pocketed the highest salaries in 2018

These CEOs and top execs pocketed the highest salaries in 2018

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.