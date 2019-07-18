This startup fund will be the first to use iSAFE for investing

New venture capital platform 100X.VC will fund close to 20 startups between July and September. It plans to invest in 100 startups over the period of 12 months.

These investments will be made through iSAFE notes.

What is iSAFE?

iSAFE, which stands for India Simple Agreement for Future Equity, is an alternative to a convertible security note. Though there are several variations overseas, it is being used probably for a very first time in India.

Unlike debt, an iSAFE note is an alternate convertible note and does away with valuation complications. For instance, equity is issued to iSAFE note holders at equity pricing round after the startup achieves stability.

Using notes helps startups and investors avoid long-winded legal agreements and enables quick closure of deals.

In an interaction with Moneycontrol, Ninad Karpe, Partner, said that what is unique about 100X.VC is that the firm goes beyond funding and will help startups achieve scalable business model.

The Mumbai-based entity will invest in startups having disruptive business models, high growth and scale across range of sectors. Investment amount per startup will be in the range of Rs 25 lakh to Rs 1 crore.