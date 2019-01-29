App
Last Updated : Jan 29, 2019 02:52 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Singapore's XSEED Education acquires ed-tech analytics startup Report Bee

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
Singapore-based XSEED Education Pte has acquired domestic ed-tech startup Report Bee for an undisclosed amount.

Report Bee provides a cloud-based software solution that allows schools to assess, report and analyse the performance of individual students, classes and teachers.

It was founded in 2010 by a group of technology entrepreneurs, Ananthraman Mani, Bala Ganesh S. and Anjan T. The three will be joining XSEED post the deal.

By integrating Report Bee's assessment platform and suite of products, XSEED seeks to make it easier for schools to make real time assessments, provide personalised student feedback, and analyse data to diagnose teaching gaps. Report Bee has been used by close to 1,000 schools.

"This is an important step towards becoming a complete education technology company. Report Bee brings on board capabilities in analytics, reporting, personalized assessment, and product design that compliment the XSEED Method, products and philosophy," said Ashish Rajpal, founder and CEO of XSEED.

Headquartered in Singapore with development centers in Delhi and Bangalore, XSEED reaches a million children in 8 countries.

Report Bee previously secured a round of investment from India Education Innovation Fund wholly backed by Michael and Susan Dell Foundation.
