Setting Sail podcast | How a stint at Zomato helped Albinder Dhindsa create Grofers

In this episode, CEO of Grofers Albinder Dhindsa talks about the experiences he gained from Zomato, and ups and downs while starting up.
Albinder Dhinsa is from a small city in Punjab. He left Punjab and set sail for Delhi, where he studied at IIT. He worked in Zomato as the head of International Operations, before starting Grofers in 2014.
In this episode of the Setting Sail podcast, he talks to Moneycontrol's Special Correspondent Priyanka Sahay about the experiences he gained from Zomato, education at Columbia University, and the ups and downs that he went through while starting up.
Tune in for more.You can also listen to our previous episode, where we spoke to Deep Kalra, CEO of MakeMyTrip. He talks about owning a struggling website launched before the internet boom, to making it one of the biggest travel and hotel booking websites.
First Published on Apr 22, 2019 01:25 pm