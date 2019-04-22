Setting Sail podcast | How a stint at Zomato helped Albinder Dhindsa create Grofers

Albinder Dhinsa is from a small city in Punjab. He left Punjab and set sail for Delhi, where he studied at IIT. He worked in Zomato as the head of International Operations, before starting Grofers in 2014.

In this episode of the Setting Sail podcast, he talks to Moneycontrol's Special Correspondent Priyanka Sahay about the experiences he gained from Zomato, education at Columbia University, and the ups and downs that he went through while starting up.

Tune in for more.