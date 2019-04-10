Setting Sail podcast | Deep Kalra explains how he made Makemytrip the top travel portal in India

The world of startups is a mesmerising one if you take ideation, funding and managerial skills into consideration. According to NASSCOM data, approximately 7,200-7,700 startups were born between 2013-18 in India. Last year, out of the 1,200 startups added to the ecosystem, eight when on to become Unicorns.

In this Setting Sail podcast series, we’ll give you an insight into these companies, their journey and how entrepreneurs built their businesses.

In the first podcast of the series, Special Correspondent Priyanka Sahay gets in conversation with Deep Kalra, CEO of Makemytrip to learn how he went from owning a struggling website launched before the internet boom, to making it one of the biggest travel and hotel booking websites.