App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStartup
Last Updated : Apr 20, 2020 07:22 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Russia's Ru Net Enterprises leads fundraising round in Bijak, startup raises more than Rs 90 crore

The startup is looking to raise more than Rs 100 crore in its series A round.

Pratik Bhakta
Representative image
Representative image

Agri tech startup Bijak has raised more than Rs 90 crore from multiple investors in its series A round of funding.

While the round was led by Moscow-based Ru Net Enterprises, which pumped in Rs 38 crore, it also saw participation of its existing backers Sequoia Surge and Omidyar Network. They have infused Rs 15 crore and Rs 17 crore, respectively.

Other investors which participated in this round are AL Trust, Tempo Ventures and Omnivore Partners, as per filings made with the Corporate Affairs ministry accessed from business intelligence platform Tofler.

Close

Two sources Moneycontrol spoke to however added that Bijak is in talks with more investors and is looking to raise more than Rs 100 crore in this round. The company did not comment on the funding.

related news

Bijak, which was part of Sequoia's accelerator programme Surge 2.0, had raised Rs 20 crore in its seed round. The startup was founded in 2019 by Nikhil Tripathi, Mahesh Jakhotia, Nukul Upadhye and Jitender Bedwal. It currently has a 50 member team which works out of Gurugram. It operates across 22 states and 400 districts.

Bijak is trying to digitise and organise the agro procurement market by connecting buyers and sellers through a single platform. It runs a marketplace which offers transparent pricing, easy payments, complete documentation and record keeping for participants in the agro procurement chain.

Time to show-off your poker skills and win Rs.25 lakhs with no investment. Register Now!

First Published on Apr 20, 2020 07:16 pm

tags #Bijak #Startup

most popular

Fitch Solution cuts India's FY21 GDP growth forecast to 1.8%

Fitch Solution cuts India's FY21 GDP growth forecast to 1.8%

Airlines fall in line, shut bookings for now; SpiceJet, GoAir to open from May 16

Airlines fall in line, shut bookings for now; SpiceJet, GoAir to open from May 16

Why wear face masks in public? Here's what the research shows

Why wear face masks in public? Here's what the research shows

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.