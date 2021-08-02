Policybazaar's IPO plans in 5 charts

File image

Insurance marketplace Policybazaar has filed its draft documents to go public, a widely-anticipated move that is expected to fetch handsome exits for investors.

Moneycontrol sifted through the company's draft red herring prospectus (DRHP) and summarises in five charts, the facts and the information about the company that may determine the performance of its initial public offering (IPO).

Policybazaar plans to raise over Rs 6000 crore, more than it had orinally planned, a result of the hot IPO market

Policybazaar's revenue has more than doubled in the last two years and losses have been cut down

Despite an anti-China sentiment, Chinese investor Tencent is holding on to its stake and is not selling in the IPO.