Policybazaar's IPO plans in 5 charts

These charts sum up IPO-bound Policybazaar's financial situation, shareholding and more

M. Sriram
Mumbai / August 02, 2021 / 04:13 PM IST
File image

File image

Insurance marketplace Policybazaar has filed its draft documents to go public, a widely-anticipated move that is expected to fetch handsome exits for investors.

Moneycontrol sifted through the company's draft red herring prospectus (DRHP) and summarises in five charts, the facts and the information about the company that may determine the performance of its initial public offering (IPO).

Policybazaar plans to raise over Rs 6000 crore, more than it had orinally planned, a result of the hot IPO market Policybazaar plans to raise over Rs 6000 crore, more than it had orinally planned, a result of the hot IPO market

 

Polivybazaar's revenue has more than doubled in the last two years and losses have been cut down Policybazaar's revenue has more than doubled in the last two years and losses have been cut down

Close

Despite an anti-China sentiment, Chinese investor Tencent is holding onto its stake and is not selling in the IPO Despite an anti-China sentiment, Chinese investor Tencent is holding on to its stake and is not selling in the IPO.

people running policy bazaar

Policybazaar also recently got an insurance broking license, allowing it to foray into the offline insurance selling industry Policybazaar also recently got an insurance broking licence, allowing it to foray into the offline insurance-selling industry.
