172@29@17@105!~!172@29@0@53!~!|news|business|startup|paytm-starts-same-day-settlement-on-its-payment-gateway-5956401.html!~!news|moneycontrol|com!~!|controller|infinite_scroll_article.php!~!is_mobile=false
App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Subscribe to Moneycontrol Pro and get 365 bonus InterMiles! Use Code: INTERMILES
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStartup
Last Updated : Oct 13, 2020 10:45 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Paytm starts same-day settlement on its payment gateway

Paytm starts same day fund settlements to encourage businesses to adopt digital payments more. The feature can be enabled so as to settle funds into the merchant's account once, twice or even thrice every day

Moneycontrol News

Digital payments major Paytm has started same-day settlement facility for all kinds of fund transfers on its payment gateway, the company said in a press note today.

The same-day settlement feature will help businesses that depend upon immediate availability of funds for their business. This includes e-commerce companies, government institutions, and all businesses involving inventories.

As a norm digital payments made to a merchant is usually not settled on the same day. Industry standard is that settlement happens after one day or two days, depending on the specific day of the week. However, payment startups have been innovating on same day settlements to encourage small merchants who need cash in their bank account daily to start accepting digital payments.

Close

From Rs 50 up to Rs 2 lakh, everything can be settled daily to even three times every day depending on the requirement of the merchant.

“The launch of same-day settlement facility is in line with our aim of strengthening the Digital India mission by making high-frequency and high-value business transactions completely cash-less,” said Saloni Malhotra, Vice President – Paytm.

The feature will benefit merchants stocking up for the festive season.

In the last five years, Paytm Payment Gateway has grown from 40 million transactions per month in FY 15 to 400–450 million transactions per month in FY 20.
First Published on Oct 13, 2020 10:43 am

tags #Business #Companies #PayTm #Startup

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram Teglegram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.