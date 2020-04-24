App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStartup
Last Updated : Apr 24, 2020 08:40 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Overall digital payments volume dips 30%, UPI payments fall 37%

Razorpay data shows that sectors like entertainment, bill payments have gone up while travel, real estate transactions are down more than 80 percent.

Pratik Bhakta
Representative image
Representative image

Unified Payments Interface (UPI) has seen a fall of 37 percent, followed by cards at 30 percent and net banking at 28 percent during the lockdown period, payment gateway service provider Razorpay said on April 24.

Among UPI payment apps, Paytm led the fall with more than 47 percent, followed by Google Pay at 43 percent and PhonePe at 37 percent. Overall digital transactions have dipped by 30 percent.

As India continues to battle COVID-19 with a second phase of nationwide lockdown underway, consumption of non essential products has come to a halt. This has caused massive drops in payment transactions over the last few weeks.

Close

Bengaluru-based Razorpay processes digital payments for more than 10 lakh businesses like Indigo, Thomas Cook, Bombay Stock Exchange, Reliance, Spicejet, among others.

related news

Looking at broader sector wise trends, media and entertainment, bill payments, information technology and software saw rise in digital payments. Bill payments have jumped the most at 73 percent. Sectors like travel, real estate, grocery and food delivery have suffered the most, with travel down the most by more than 87 percent.

Razorpay managed to process a massive volume of transactions made as donations and as per their metrics, the volumes had jumped 180%.

"In the first two weeks of March before lockdown, the overall online spending increased by about 10 percent but later saw a dip primarily owing to precautionary measures which people started to take by staying indoors. This pandemic is also a turning point for the fintech industry in many ways, one such being the tremendous adoption in the use of digital payments, especially in tier-two and three cities in the last 30 days of lockdown," said Harshil Mathur, chief executive officer, Razorpay.

Moneycontrol Ready Reckoner
Now that payment deadlines have been relaxed due to COVID-19, the Moneycontrol Ready Reckoner will help keep your date with insurance premiums, tax-saving investments and EMIs, among others.
Download a copy


First Anniversary Offer: Subscribe to Moneycontrol PRO’s annual plan for ₹1/- per day for the first year and claim exclusive benefits worth ₹20,000. Coupon code: PRO365

First Published on Apr 24, 2020 08:32 pm

tags #Digital Payments #Razorpay #Startup

most popular

Franklin Templeton crisis: No case for redeeming other sound debt funds

Franklin Templeton crisis: No case for redeeming other sound debt funds

Women bear brunt of US job losses in coronavirus crisis

Women bear brunt of US job losses in coronavirus crisis

Franklin Templeton fund closure: How did Santosh Kamath, the master of managing credit risk funds, lose the plot?

Franklin Templeton fund closure: How did Santosh Kamath, the master of managing credit risk funds, lose the plot?

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.