App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStartup
Last Updated : Apr 18, 2019 12:25 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

New CEO could replace Krishnamurthy at Flipkart a year after Walmart’s big bang acquisition

US retail giant redrawing strategy ahead of shareholders’ meet in the first week of June

Priyanka Sahay @priyankasahay
Whatsapp

A year after global retail giant Walmart bought out Flipkart, a top leadership change seems to be in the offing, with a new chief executive officer (CEO) likely to replace Kalyan Krishnamurthy in the online retailer very soon, sources told Moneycontrol.

A formal announcement on a new CEO to lead Flipkart was expected around Walmart’s shareholders’ meeting in the first week of June.

Flipkart, in which Walmart bought 77 percent stake for USD 16.1 billion in May last year, has seen a string of changes in the top deck of its leadership team.

This includes the sudden exit of its Group CEO and co-founder Binny Bansal, following an independent probe into allegation of personal misconduct.

related news

Walmart is redrawing its strategy after making an elephant-footed entry into India’s exploding e-commerce market that has seen company valuations jump manifold.

Moneycontrol has learnt that as part of a broader strategy Walmart is keen on shifting the focus in Flipkart more towards core business metrics, with improved profitability and greater sales volume.

In the fiscal ended March 31, 2018 Flipkart recorded a gross merchandise value (GMV) of USD 7.5 billion, effectively meaning that goods worth USD 7.5 billion were traded through its site involving thousands of sellers and millions of buyers. It recorded net sales of USD 4.6 billion during the year, representing more than 50 percent growth in both cases.

Flipkart will be listed on stock exchanges in the subsequent years, most likely within 2019-20 as a fully-owned Walmart subsidiary, a corporate strategy similar to what it has adopted in Mexico.

The retail giant intends to scale up with plans to create “millions of jobs through supply chains, commercial opportunity and direct employment.”

It also plans to support small businesses and the government’s `Make in India’ initiative through direct procurement as well as exports. Walmart has said it will partner `kirana’ (neighbourhood grocery stores) owners and members to help modernise their retail practices and adopt digital payment technologies.

Walmart also intends to scale up its sourcing of Indian merchandise and farm products, which, according to the company could result in an increase of an estimated USD 7 billion in farmer incomes, comparable to a doubling of the incomes of an estimated 6-6.5 million rural households.

The aim is to drive volume rather than focusing purely on the enterprise value.

Doug McMillon, president and CEO of Walmart was in India on April 16 and 17. He is learnt to have interacted with Flipkart's leadership team and the employees on April 16.

Flipkart denied that there were any plans to replace Krishnamurthy with a new CEO.

“This is completely baseless. We strongly deny it," said Rajneesh Kumar, senior vice president and chief corporate affairs officer of Flipkart Group commenting on Krishnamurthy's likely exit.

He also stated that during his visit, McMillon commended Krishnamurthy and the entire Flipkart Group leadership for their commitment to India by finding solutions through technology and innovation.

Krishnamurthy, who is seen as the Tiger Global's man in Flipkart was roped in as the company's CEO in January 2017, with Binny Bansal vacating the position to move to the role of Group CEO.

Krishnamurthy, a former employee of Tiger Global, also had a previous stint with Flipkart starting 2013. He served the company as its first interim chief financial officer and the categories’ head before leaving the organisation in November 2014.

It was Binny Bansal who brought Krishnamurthy back to the company in June 2016. Within six months, Bansal was moved from his position of CEO to Group CEO with Krishnamurthy taking his place.

After Bansal's exit from Flipkart as the Group CEO in November, Krishnamurthy’s role expanded with CEOs of group companies such as Myntra's Ananth Narayanan reporting to him. Narayanan, however, have since exited the firm.
First Published on Apr 18, 2019 12:25 pm

tags #CEO #Doug McMillon #Flipkart #Kalyan Krishnamurthy #Walmart

most popular

These billionaires lost billions in the stock market, but barely broke a sweat

These billionaires lost billions in the stock market, but barely broke a sweat

Top 10 companies where Indians want to work: Guess which takes No 1 spot

Top 10 companies where Indians want to work: Guess which takes No 1 spot

Experts bet on these 10 fundamentally strong picks for FY20

Experts bet on these 10 fundamentally strong picks for FY20

More From

Scoop: After Katrina Kaif is Ranbir Kapoor now planning to move in wit ...

Kalank: Netizens review the Alia Bhatt, Varun Dhawan starrer with hila ...

Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh are all hearts in these unseen pic ...

Hardik Pandya and KL Rahul have moved on after the Koffee With Karan c ...

Beyoncé's Grammy-winning 'Lemonade' is officially releasing on all th ...

Kalank Day 1 collection: The Varun Dhawan, Alia Bhatt film registers o ...

Mahesh's Babu's Maharshi has been completed successfully

IPL 2019: Virat Kohli’s pink turban is breaking the internet for all ...

Tanushree Dutta slams Ajay Devgn: He could quietly replace Alok Nath i ...

Former Congress Leader Jagmeet Singh Brar to Join SAD Tomorrow

Happy birthday Kourtney Kardashian: Nobody is Better than Her on a Bea ...

Elections 2019: Prakash Raj Urges Masses To Cast Their Vote

Priyanka Chopra Stuns in White Bridal Veil on Love & Wedding Cover of ...

Is Jet Airways Shutdown Really Temporary? Why Getting It Back in the S ...

Naxals Trigger IED Blast Amid Polling in Chhattisgarh, No Casualty Rep ...

Computer Baba Lends Support to Congress, Announces Road Show to Reveal ...

WATCH | Rashid Khan and Vijay Shankar Have a Surprise for Hyderabad's ...

‘Imagine If I Had Fielded Terror Accused’: Tweet That Ended Mehboo ...

Lok Sabha Phase 2 Elections: Polling picks up in Puducherry with 22.69 ...

Sidhu attacks Modi, says those behind Godhra cannot question him

IMD’s monsoon projections: Can we really predict the unpredictable?

Party hopping once a taboo, now a virtue in western Uttar Pradesh

Mukesh Ambani, Arundhati Katju, Menaka Guruswamy among TIME's list of ...

CNBC-TV18 Market Live: Sensex erases gains, turns negative, Nifty arou ...

RIL shares rise over 2% over Saudi Aramco deal buzz, ahead of Q4 earni ...

SpiceJet rallies 15% along with IndiGo after rival Jet Airways tempora ...

These 45 smallcap stocks rallied 50-195% since October 26; do you own ...

Lok Sabha Election 2019: BJP guilty of unleashing I-T raids on politic ...

Naga Chaitanya, Samantha Akkineni's Majili crosses Rs 50 cr mark; Madh ...

Lok Sabha polls: How Lucknow's discerning voters chose a prime ministe ...

Jet Airways lenders 'reasonably hopeful' of getting successful bids fo ...

Indonesia votes in its biggest-ever election: 190 million to decide fa ...

Champions League: Tottenham down Manchester City on away goals to reac ...

Travelling without Moving with Himali Singh Soin

Paul Zacharia on A Secret History of Compassion, his relationship with ...

Xiaomi Mi 9 SE will be released globally, company confirms: All you ne ...
Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.