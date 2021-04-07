NCLT admits corporate insolvency proceeding against Oyo subsidiary

File image of Oyo Founder and CEO Ritesh Agarwal

The National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT) has admitted a plea for corporate insolvency proceeding against Softbank-backed Oyo group's subsidiary Oyo Hotels and Homes Pvt Ltd, which operates under the brand name Weddingz.in.

NCLT has appointed advocate Keyur Jagdishbhai Shah as the interim resolution professional (IRP). It has given Oyo time till April 15 to submit its claims. Moneycontrol has seen a copy of the public announcement made by NCLT.

Oyo has challenged NCLT order against its subsidiary for an amount of Rs 16 lakh in the National Company Law Appellate Tribunal.

"We are surprised to hear that the Hon’ble NCLT has admitted a petition against OHHPL a subsidiary of OYO for Rs 16 lakh in a contractual dispute, which dispute is not even with this subsidiary. We have filed an appeal. The matter is sub-judice and we would refrain from commenting further on the merits of the matter at this stage. We have strong faith and belief in our judicial system," the company said in a statement.

According to legal experts, a creditor who is owed more than Rs 1 crore can take a company to NCLT for insolvency proceedings in India. If the tribunal is prima facie convinced, it initiates the proceedings with the appointment of an IRP, which in this case is Shah.

IRP then issues a public notice inviting all creditors of the company, financial or operational, to submit their claims. It makes a list of all claims that are admissible.

Before taking the proceedings forward, IRP and the court will give an opportunity to Oyo to settle off the creditors. "Oyo will need to arrive at a settlement with 90 percent of its creditors by value," Karan Kalra, founder of law firm Bombay Law Chambers, told Moneycontrol.

If it is unable to do it, the company will go down the path of insolvency resolution whereby bidders will be invited to submit their bid to buy the company.

If the company is not bought, it will be liquidated, stripped off its assets. The creditors will be paid off with whatever money comes out of the liquidation process.

(This is a developing story. Please check back later for more details​)