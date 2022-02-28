Mobile Premier League buys Germany's GameDuell for foray into Europe, mobile free-to-play gaming

MPL cofounders Sai Srinivas (L) and Shubh Malhotra

Esports and skill gaming app Mobile Premier League (MPL) has acquired Germany-based GameDuell to foray into Europe.

The acquisition also marks MPL's entry into the mobile free-to-play (F2P) gaming segment. The terms of the purchase were not disclosed. With this deal, MPL will now have a presence in Europe, Asia and North America. It forayed into the United States in July last year.

"We believe our collaboration with GameDuell will give us the right strategic support and expertise to help us continue to offer exemplary gaming experience for both India and the world. Together, we look forward to creating best in class gaming experiences and growing the Mobile F2P segment" MPL cofounder and CEO Sai Srinivas said.

Founded in 2003, GameDuell says it offers more than 40 casual online skill games including community card and board games in seven languages. It has raised a total of over $17 million from investors such as Wellington Partners and Burda Digital Ventures.

“We believe the complementary strengths between both teams will enable us to grow our GameDuell games communities even bigger across the world. Given GameDuell’s expertise and experience in the segment coupled with MPL’s global distribution and ambitious vision, we look forward to further building our vision of bringing people together to have a good time with games on a global scale”, said Kai Bolik, CEO, GameDuell.

Started in 2018 by Srinivas and Shubh Malhotra, MPL offers over 70 games across categories such as fantasy, quizzing, esports and casual games on its Android and iOS apps. It claims to have over 90 million users across India, Indonesia and the United States. The company says it has tie-ups with multiple gaming studios and developer partners that publish games on its platform.

The startup was valued at $2.3 billion after raising a reported $150 million in September last year, which also marked its entry into the unicorn club.

It claims to have over 1,000 employees across offices in Bengaluru, Pune, New Delhi, Jakarta, Singapore and New York.