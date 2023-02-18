Karnataka budget: Government to set up startup park near Bengaluru airport

(Image: ANI)

Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai on Friday said a state-of-the-art startup park would be established at a cost of Rs 30 crore near Kempegowda International Airport here.

Presenting his government's last budget in the present term, he also said new industrial clusters will be established in nine places by Karnataka State Small Industries Development Corporation (KSSIDC).

Bommai said a feasibility report has already been prepared for the construction of airports in Davangere and Koppal districts, and steps will be taken to commence the construction work this year.

Stating that people are showing more interest in air travel mode with a view to saving time and for hassle-free travel, the Chief Minister said in this background, the government has undertaken a record number of five new airports work in Shivamogga, Vijayapura, Hassan, Raichur and Karwar districts.

Shivamogga and Vijayapura airport work will be completed this year itself, he said.

Noting that administrative approval has already been given for construction of Ballari airport, the Chief Minister said, it will be developed under PPP (public private partnership) model through competitive bidding process by beginning a new tender process.

Steps have been taken for upgradation of Mysuru airport for which about Rs 320 crore has been allocated.

New industrial clusters will be established in nine places by KSSIDC — Kodkani in Uttara Kannada District, Kanagala in Belagavi, Badanaguppe in Chamarajanagara, Chitthapura in Kalaburagi, Byragondanahalli-Chikkanayakanahalli in Tumkur, Humnabad in Bidar, Raichur rural, Hoovinahipparagi in Vijayapura and Molakalmuru in Chitradurga.

In the current year, new Mega Textile Parks in Raichur, Kalaburagi, Vijayapura and Chikkamagalur districts and mini textile parks in 25 locations in the State will be established on PPP model, he said, adding that this will lead to creation of employment to nearly 25,000 people.