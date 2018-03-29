Fynd raises Series C round of funding led by Google

Mumbai-based hyperlocal fashion shopping app Fynd has closed its Series C round of funding led by Google. Kae Capital, IIFL and Tracxn Labs also participated in the round.

The latest round of funding will enable the platform to further enhance the way it engages with consumers and retailers.

The company had earlier raised funds in April 2017 led by IIFL with participation from New York-based FJ Labs and others. The app helps customers discover fashion in real-time and know the exact specifications of the products available by inventory integration of brand stores.

“Fynd is growing steadily and has managed to seal some exciting partnerships in the past few months. Our vision is to revolutionize the online and offline shopping experience across all channels and customer touch-points. We expect that the capital raised will help us further bolster our growth trajectory,” said Harsh Shah, co-founder, Fynd.

The company was founded in 2015 by three IIT Bombay alumni Farooq Adam, Harsh Shah and Sreeraman Mohan Girija.

“Fynd has built an impressive, tech-first platform that has tremendous potential to scale within and beyond fashion and India,” said Seema Rao, Head of Corporate Development - India, Google.

The O2O platform directly sources products across various categories including clothing, footwear, jewellery and accessories, from the most prominent brands in the country (via their in-store inventory) and brings them online.