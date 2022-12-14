English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    Live: LIVE | Moneycontrol Mutual Fund Summit
    you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStartup

    Fintech Zype raises Rs 146 crore in a funding round led by Xponentia Capital

    Zype, which is focused on upping credit accessibility to millennials and help them develop sustainable financial habits, will deploy the funds for the technology platform, expanding team and customer acquisition, as per a statement.

    PTI
    December 14, 2022 / 04:11 PM IST
    Representative image

    Representative image

    Fintech startup Zype on Wednesday said it has raised Rs 146 crore in a funding round led by city-based private equity fund Xponentia Capital.

    Zype, which is focused on upping credit accessibility to millennials and help them develop sustainable financial habits, will deploy the funds for the technology platform, expanding team and customer acquisition, as per a statement.

    Its Founder and Chief Executive Yogi Sadana said the company intends to offer credit products and interactive money management tools to its target segment.

    "With the Zype management team's experience in technology, risk management, finance and payments, we are confident that Zype will play a key role in the fintech industry," P R Srinivasan, Managing Partner at Xponentia, said.
    Invite your friends and family to sign up for MC Tech 3, our daily newsletter that breaks down the biggest tech and startup stories of the day

    PTI
    Tags: #FinTech startup #Startup #Xponentia Capital #Zype
    first published: Dec 14, 2022 04:11 pm