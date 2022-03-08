English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    Live Now |Traders Carnival 16th Edition - 6 days 15 sessions Virtual Event brought to you by Moneycontrol Pro
    Assembly Elections
    Assembly Elections
    you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStartup

    Eruditus raises $350 million debt from CPPIB

    Eruditus, which ties up with top universities such as Columbia, INSEAD and others to provide executive education and MBAs, plans to make acquisitions worth a billion dollars in the next year or so

    M. Sriram
    March 08, 2022 / 10:38 AM IST
    (Representative image)

    (Representative image)

    Online education firm Eruditus has raised $350 million in debt from Canada Pension Plan Investment Board, a global investment management company, largely to fuel mergers and acquisitions.

    Eruditus, which ties up with top universities such as Columbia, INSEAD and others to provide executive education and MBAs, plans to make acquisitions worth a billion dollars in the next year or so, said people familiar with the matter.

    Reportedly, the company has gross bookings worth $500 million for FY22, and is growing 2.5 times year-on-year.

    CPP Investment Board is also an existing equity investor in Eruditus, having participated in its $650 million funding round last year, valuing it at $3.2 billion.

    The deal will "expand our mission of making education accessible around the world by deepening our investment in the education space to reach different segments and audiences. Our acquisition pipeline will enable us to accelerate growth, impact more learners and improve our profitability," co-founder and CEO Ashwin Damera said.

    Close

    Related stories

    In May last year, Eruditus acquired iD Tech, a coding, game development and short term courses company for kids in a $200 million cash deal.

    Eruditus' other investors include Sequoia India, Accel, Prosus (Naspers), SoftBank and the Chan Zuckerberg Initiative.
    M. Sriram
    Tags: #Canada Pension Plan Investment Board #CPPIB #Eruditus #Online education
    first published: Mar 8, 2022 10:38 am
    Sections
    Desktop Version »
    Follow us on
    Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
    Available On
    Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
    ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
    Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
    Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

    Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.