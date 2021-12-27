MARKET NEWS

Entrepreneur Pankhuri Srivastava passes away, startup ecosystem mourns

Venture capitalists and top executives mourned the untimely demise of entrepreneur Pankhuri Srivastava on social media.

Sanghamitra Kar
December 27, 2021 / 10:21 AM IST

Pankhuri Shrivastava, the 32-year old founder of women-focused social community platform ‘Pankhuri’, passed away on December 24.

Venture capitalists and top executives mourned her untimely demise on social media.

Pankhuri, the Sequoia backed women-focussed platform which was launched in 2019, helped members socialise, explore and upskill through live interactive courses, expert chat, and interest-based clubs. It also enabled them to be active participants in beauty and lifestyle conversations. The startup raised $3.2 million from Sequoia Capital India’s startup accelerator programme, Surge, as well as India Quotient and Taurus Ventures.

Prior to this, she founded rental startup Grabhouse which was acquired by online classifieds company Quikr in 2016.

Shailendra Singh, managing director at Sequoia Capital India, also tweeted, “Pankhuri had so many ideas, insights, full of enthusiasm and creativity as a founder … We are still trying to process this huge loss. Heart-broken and numb.”

 

Tags: #Pankhuri #Pankhuri Shrivastava #startups
