Entrepreneur Pankhuri Srivastava passes away, startup ecosystem mourns

Pankhuri Shrivastava, the 32-year old founder of women-focused social community platform ‘Pankhuri’, passed away on December 24.

Venture capitalists and top executives mourned her untimely demise on social media.

Pankhuri, the Sequoia backed women-focussed platform which was launched in 2019, helped members socialise, explore and upskill through live interactive courses, expert chat, and interest-based clubs. It also enabled them to be active participants in beauty and lifestyle conversations. The startup raised $3.2 million from Sequoia Capital India’s startup accelerator programme, Surge, as well as India Quotient and Taurus Ventures.



It’s hard to process that someone so full of life can leave us so early! Shocking! Our sincere condolences to the family! The ecosystem will miss a special person!

Prior to this, she founded rental startup Grabhouse which was acquired by online classifieds company Quikr in 2016.



Deeply saddenned and shocked by this sudden loss. Pankhuri was so full of life, ideas and passion and had a missionary zeal. We loved having Pankhuri in our Surge family and will miss you so dearly. Our thoughts and prayers are with her family in this very difficult time. https://t.co/Xdj99eDYSg — Rajan Anandan (@RajanAnandan) December 26, 2021



1/ Yesterday it came as a shock to me when I found out that @pankhuri16 is no more. I remember her as a vivacious bright woman full of ideas and full of life. She was confident. That was something you noticed about her immediately. December 26, 2021

Shailendra Singh, managing director at Sequoia Capital India, also tweeted, “Pankhuri had so many ideas, insights, full of enthusiasm and creativity as a founder … We are still trying to process this huge loss. Heart-broken and numb.”