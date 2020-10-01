172@29@17@136!~!172@29@0@53!~!|news|business|startup|cure-fit-hives-off-eat-fit-into-a-separate-business-entity-5909751.html!~!news|moneycontrol|com!~!|controller|infinite_scroll_article.php!~!is_mobile=false
Last Updated : Oct 01, 2020 12:22 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Cure.fit hives off eat.fit into a separate business entity

Eat.fit will have its own leadership and own funding as it aims to grow in the cloud kitchen space across the country.

Moneycontrol News

Bengaluru-based health tech platform cure.fit has hived off its health food vertical eat.fit into a separate business vertical, the company said in a press note today. Eat.fit will be working as an independent business entity to meet the consumer demand from the cloud kitchen sector.

The company said that this move is part of a larger digital strategy as it has shifted its focus to its digital offerings.

The current focus for the brand will be to build a range of healthy and safe Indian dishes and focus on automating its central kitchens and its supply chain to execute its operations even more efficiently.

Eat.fit currently operates across 15 kitchens in 2 cities and has served over 15 lakh users till date.  With this transition, eat.fit will be run as a separate entity with its own management team and its own funding. It will continue to sell on cure.fit.

“Making eat.fit a separate entity will allow us to dedicate more time and resources in an efficient manner to make the business grow and deliver value to our consumers, and we hope that doing so can help us deepen our impact in the cloud kitchens and food delivery category in India,” said Mukesh Bansal, founder, cure.fit.
First Published on Oct 1, 2020 12:17 pm

tags #Business #Companies #Startup

