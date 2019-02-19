App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStartup
Last Updated : Feb 19, 2019 08:45 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Consumers demand laws to curb fake products menace in e-commerce policy

The recommendation has been written basis feedback received from over 40,000 consumers and 10,000 small and medium enterprises between October and January.

Priyanka Sahay @priyankasahay
Whatsapp

Stating that the issue of counterfeit product is a big hindrance in the growth of online commerce, consumers have demanded stringent laws and action against sellers selling fake products online in the e-commerce policy.

In its recommendation to the Department of Industrial Policy & Promotion (DIPP), Local Circles, a community media platform that hosts various startups has stated that in order to control the sale of fake products online, seller details should be made available for all products and any seller who is found listing a prohibited item must be immediately blacklisted.

The recommendation has been written basis feedback received from over 40,000 consumers and 10,000 small and medium enterprises between October and January.

The group has also demanded that the trademark owners should be given the option to register themselves with the e-commerce platforms.

related news

“Via this feature, the trademark owners may come any time and may mark a listing as inappropriate. The platform will then provide the details of all such sellers to the trademark owner. If the trademark owner notifies the marketplace for removal of a particular listing being counterfeit, the marketplace must be required to remove it within 12 hours,” the letter states.

“In case a formal consumer complaint is received about a product being fake, the same shall be conveyed within 12 hours to the trademark owners registered with the platform,” it adds.

Local Circles had also stated last year that one out of every five products sold on e-commerce platforms are fake. The categories affected mostly by this include cosmetics and fragrances.

It wasn’t immediately clear if any of these recommendations have been considered by the government.

The development comes at a time when the government is in a fix on whether to first launch a draft for consultation or release the e-commerce policy directly.
First Published on Feb 19, 2019 08:45 pm

tags #DIPP #E-commerce #Startup

most popular

10 high-conviction bets that could give 13-100% return in a year

10 high-conviction bets that could give 13-100% return in a year

Modi government report card: Here's how economy fared under the PM

Modi government report card: Here's how economy fared under the PM

Wipro, HDFC Bank among top 11 picks by brokerages with up to 60% upside

Wipro, HDFC Bank among top 11 picks by brokerages with up to 60% upside

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18.com | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.