Compass Group acquires majority stake in food-tech startup SmartQ

Representational Image (Pixabay)

UK-based Compass Group's India unit on March 18 announced the acquisition of a majority stake in online food-tech startup SmartQ that provides services in the digital cafeteria segment.

Moneycontrol first reported about his deal in September

Founded in 2014, by Krishna Wage and Abhishek Ashok, SmartQ provides services such as automated billing kiosks, centralised billing system, NFC prepaid cards, POS software to companies. It works towards enhancing cafeteria and food-court experience by eliminating queues and minimising wait time. The acquisition will enable Compass India, to develop and deploy these solutions that will help their clients enhance employee workplace experience playing a key role in reshaping Compass India’s “return to work” strategy. As employees return to work, Compass India will utilise SmartQ’s technology solutions such as a mobile app for food ordering at the workplace, self-ordering kiosks, cashier-less cafeteria and Point-of-Sale (PoS) solutions, and cloud-controlled Intelligent Menu Display Systems to support social distancing and eliminating queues through its click and collect initiatives in workplaces.

The company has started deploying these solutions and will soon be rolling it out in Compass Group’s client sites in many countries including the UK, India, and New Zealand with plans to add USA, Japan, and Singapore by end of this year.