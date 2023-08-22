English
    Cleartrip announces partnership with Axis Bank to offer benefits for 12.5 million users

    Under the partnership, Axis Bank credit cardholders can access specially curated travel offers without having to wait to collect/redeem points to enjoy the benefits

    Shivangini Gupta
    August 22, 2023 / 02:10 PM IST
    CT FlexMax will offer customers a variety of privileges for domestic flight bookings, including free meals up to Rs 500

    Cleartrip, a Flipkart company, on August 22 announced a partnership with Axis Bank to introduce travel benefits to all the existing and new Axis Bank credit cardholders while booking through the online travel aggregator's platform.

    Ayyappan R, CEO of Cleartrip, said, "This will include features such as flexible bookings, cancellation options and date changes, all without any additional costs. This unique proposition truly sets us apart in the market and is set to benefit close to 12.5 million customers."

    According to the release, CT FlexMax will offer customers a variety of privileges for domestic flight bookings, including free meals up to Rs 500, exemption from convenience fees and the option to cancel and reschedule flights for a mere Rs 1. Additionally, Axis Bank credit cardholders can access specially curated travel offers without having to wait to collect/redeem points to enjoy the benefits.

    In contrast to conventional booking discounts for domestic flights, the strategic partnership represents a significant departure. Online travel agencies (OTAs) are focused on offering instant cash discounts through partnerships with banks in the current market landscape, as per the release.

