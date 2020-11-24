Cars24 becomes India's latest unicorn with $200 million from DST Global 

Online car-buying platform Cars24 said on November 23 that it has raised $200 million led by DST Global, giving it a billion-dollar valuation--making it a unicorn.

Cars24 operates a platform for pre-owned vehicles and has sold over 2 lakh units this year, surpassing pre covid levels, the company said.

“Traditionally, car selling or buying has been a tiresome process, however, over the last five years, we have strived to transform the customer's journey- 'the CARS24 way' that is hassle-free, safe and transparent. With this investment, we will continue to innovate our product and bolster our capabilities to provide the best experience for all parties - with sellers getting the best value for their car, and buyers getting to choose from a wide assortment of automobiles.” Vikram Chopra, Co-founder and CEO, said in a statement

“CARS24 has pioneered a significantly differentiated experience for the customer and dealer by deeply leveraging data and technology at each step, resulting in world-class operational efficiency and market leadership in the segment. We are very excited to partner with Vikram, Mehul, Ruchit, Gajendra and the entire management team and look forward to working together as they continue to deliver tremendous value to the entire ecosystem through first principles thinking,” said Rahul Mehta, managing partner at DST Global.

The company recently forayed into the used two-wheelers category and in less than 6 months of operations, the company has already transacted over 3,000 two-wheelers. It also acquired an NBFC license last year for its financing business with two-hour disbursals