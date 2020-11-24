PlusFinancial Times
Selected Articles from Financial Times on Moneycontrol Pro

MARKET NEWS

View More News
English
Specials
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
PlusFinancial Times
Selected Articles from
Financial Times on Moneycontrol Pro
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStartup
Last Updated : Nov 24, 2020 04:41 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Cars24 becomes India's latest unicorn with $200 million from DST Global 

Cars24 recently forayed into the used two-wheelers category and in less than 6 months of operations, the company has already transacted over 3,000 two-wheelers.

M. Sriram
Representative Image
Representative Image

Online car-buying platform Cars24 said on November 23 that it has raised $200 million led by DST Global, giving it a billion-dollar valuation--making it a unicorn.

Cars24 operates a platform for pre-owned vehicles and has sold over 2 lakh units this year, surpassing pre covid levels, the company said.

“Traditionally, car selling or buying has been a tiresome process, however, over the last five years, we have strived to transform the customer's journey- 'the CARS24 way' that is hassle-free, safe and transparent. With this investment, we will continue to innovate our product and bolster our capabilities to provide the best experience for all parties - with sellers getting the best value for their car, and buyers getting to choose from a wide assortment of automobiles.” Vikram Chopra, Co-founder and CEO, said in a statement

Close

“CARS24 has pioneered a significantly differentiated experience for the customer and dealer by deeply leveraging data and technology at each step, resulting in world-class operational efficiency and market leadership in the segment. We are very excited to partner with Vikram, Mehul, Ruchit, Gajendra and the entire management team and look forward to working together as they continue to deliver tremendous value to the entire ecosystem through first principles thinking,” said Rahul Mehta, managing partner at DST Global.

related news

The company recently forayed into the used two-wheelers category and in less than 6 months of operations, the company has already transacted over 3,000 two-wheelers. It also acquired an NBFC license last year for its financing business with two-hour disbursals
First Published on Nov 24, 2020 04:34 pm

tags #CARS24 #Startup #Unicorns

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram Teglegram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.