Bigbasket said to have shut express delivery: Why online grocers struggle to deliver fast

The gruelling rigour of on-demand services in the online grocery space has claimed another casualty. This time, the victim is bigbasket.

According to a report by Entracker, Alibaba-backed bigbasket has shut down its on-demand delivery service, express delivery.

Express delivery was started by bigbasket in 2016. The move was seen as unconventional by a company that had grown slowly but steadily, rather than by taking bold steps.

The report said that, instead of express service, bigbasket was offering consumers delivery time slots for the same day or the next day.

Before bigbasket, rival Gofers also shut down its on-demand delivery services due to unfavourable unit economics.

Essentially, the core of on-demand service is the availability of the product at the local level.

Unlike restaurant delivery where food is manufactured locally, in the grocery segment, companies need products to be available at local level in enough quantity to sell them to customers.

India has lots of small stores and it gets very difficult for companies to know what they have and they usually do not have everything that customers want in a single order. This increases the cost of procurement. So a grocery delivery company has to hop on from one store to another to pick up individual items.

This increases the cost of procurement since the delivery boy has to pick up the products from multiple small stores to complete the order.

On the other hand, if the company opts for the inventory model -- stocking all units by itself -- the cost of operation increases.

A senior executive of a leading online grocery firm said on the condition of anonymity that an order needs to be at least worth Rs 1,500 for a grocery delivery company to cover the warehousing and last-mile cost. Otherwise, the customer will have to bear a convenience fee in order for the company to not take a loss.

However, in a price-sensitive market like India, consumers are unlikely to pay a fee worth Rs 60-70 for an average ticket size of Rs 100-250.