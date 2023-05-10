English
    Amazon Web Services commits $250,000 to 50 startups building on Polkadot

    The grant will be open to all startups in the space; however, teams who have previously received similar free credits will not be eligible

    May 10, 2023 / 06:26 PM IST
    funding

    Amazon Web Services (AWS) pledged $250,000 to Polkadot Now India, the layer zero blockchain company’s community in India. The capital will be used to fund 50 projects building on the Polkadot network.

    Global tech startups building these projects will get access to $5,000 worth of AWS credits each which can be used with AWS Activate that will assist them in developing and scaling up their businesses with expert support.

    Rishant (Rish) Kumar, Spokesperson for Polkadot Now India and Growth Lead, APAC, KILT Protocol said, “This is a huge testament to our successful collaboration with AWS in strengthening the Indian Web3 ecosystem. By providing the essential infrastructure required to build on Polkadot, this initiative will open a gateway of opportunities for startups to explore, and expedite their journey.”

    The grant will be open to all startups in the space; however, teams who have previously received similar free credits will not be eligible.

    Entering India in 2023, Polkadot had organised its Polkadot Now India conference in Bangalore recently to educate the Indian blockchain crypto community about its network.

    May 10, 2023 06:26 pm