English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    Upcoming Event:Dell Technologies & Moneycontrol are guiding small businesses through digital transformation and towards growth. Block your calendar on 12-May at 4pm.Register Now
    you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStartup

    Aakash Chaudhry leads Series-A funding in HR tech startup Hono

    While Chaudhry invested $4 million (around R.31 crore) in HONO, the startup has raised $1million more from other individual investors including Hemant Sultania, Amit Khanna of Amaya Ventures, and Harsh Gupta of Udayat Group. The series A funding totals $5 mn.

    Prashant K Nanda
    New Delhi / May 11, 2022 / 02:31 PM IST

    Aakash Chaudhry, the managing director of test prep firm Aakash+BYJU’s, on Wednesday led a Series-A funding in HR tech startup Hono.

    While Chaudhry invested $4 million (around R.31 crore) in HONO, the startup has raised $1million more from other individual investors including Hemant Sultania, Amit Khanna of Amaya Ventures, and Harsh Gupta of Udayat Group. The series A funding totals $5 million.

    Chaudhry has made the investment in his personal capacity and will also be part of the board at the HR tech firm. “Hono was helping us in our talent management for last few years and now we have come on board to help it grow in India and elsewhere. I will be a facilitator and be on their board,” Chaudhry told Moneycontrol on May 11.

    Mukul Jain, founder and chief executive of Hono, said Aakash was earlier our client and now our investor. “Having Aakash Chaudhry and our new group of investors in the fold, makes the Hono journey more exciting. Their presence and this strategic investment not only establishes our investors’ faith in the business, but also reinstates our belief and the belief of the market in the direction HONO is evolving,” Jain said.

    He said before the Series A funding, Hono had raised $4 million from promoters and angel investors. And after the fresh funding, “we shall use the corpus to expand out footprint in HR automation space in India, south east Asia including Singapore, and middle eastern countries. We shall also increase our product portfolio and headcount in key segments”.

    Close

    Related stories

    “We have, for years, been advocating that future-readiness of HR or organisation lies in their use of data towards better productivity and happier people. And for that to happen they need to have a single-source-of-truth backed by truly smart systems. With this new impetus, we will be able to take this farther and do it globally, at scale, ” Jain said.

    Chaudhry said Hono's emphasis on technology, particularly AI to address, simplify and humanize end- to-end HR processes… and its ability to transform HR into a productivity driver is something we believe in. We expect Hono's growth curve to show a much steeper rise hereon”.

    Hono works with around 300 clients and claimed that it will increase three fold in next two to three years.



    Download your money calendar for 2022-23 here and keep your dates with your moneybox, investments, taxes

    Prashant K Nanda is an Associate Editor at Moneycontrol .
    Tags: #Aakash Chaudhry #Aakash+BYJU’s #HONO #HR tech #Series A Funding #Startup Funding
    first published: May 11, 2022 02:31 pm
    Sections
    Desktop Version »
    Follow us on
    Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
    Available On
    Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
    ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
    Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
    Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

    Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.