SpiceJet passengers deplaned over unruly behaviour while boarding

Budget carrier SpiceJet informed on January 23 that two passengers had to be deplaned from a wet-leased Corendon aircraft over unruly behaviour during boarding.

The incident took place in Delhi when passengers were boarding the SG-8133 Delhi–Hyderabad flight on January 23, the airline has informed.

One passenger reportedly behaved in an unruly and inappropriate manner, harassing and causing disturbance to the cabin crew.

SpiceJet said in a statement: “The cabin crew informed the PIC and security staff about the incident, following which the said passenger and a co-passenger, who were travelling together, were offloaded and handed over to the security team.”

A video of the incident was shared by news agency ANI, wherein an elderly passenger can be seen having a heated conversation with members of the cabin crew.

