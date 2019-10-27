App
Last Updated : Oct 27, 2019 05:53 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Special feature | How to view a balance sheet on the Moneycontrol App

The Moneycontrol App has simplified the process of getting an in-depth understanding of book of accounts of all listed companies.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

It's not easy to access and explore a company's balance sheet. Hence, the Moneycontrol App has simplified the process of getting an in-depth understanding of the book of accounts of all listed companies.

All you need to do is follow these simple steps. Log on to the Moneycontrol App and type the name of a company in the search box on the top right hand corner and select the 'Financials' head from the options present in a horizontal band.

To find out more, watch the video.

First Published on Oct 27, 2019 05:53 pm

