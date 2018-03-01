South Korea Business Summit 2018 highlights: Korea Plus has facilitated 100 investors in 2 years, says PM Modi

We have eliminated 1400 old laws and acts which were holding back growth .FDI inflows have grown the most in the last three years. A new startup ecosystem has unveiled. Our strategy is to leverage the hundred of Indians which are coming online. On the global front, India has climbed 42 places in the World Bank's Ease of Doing business index. We moved up to 90 places in the World Logistics index, 32 places in the global competitiveness index to World Economic Forum and 22 places in global innovation index, says PM Modi.