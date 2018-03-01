South Korea Business Summit 2018 highlights: Korea Plus has facilitated 100 investors in 2 years, says PM Modi

Live now
We have eliminated 1400 old laws and acts which were holding back growth .FDI inflows have grown the most in the last three years. A new startup ecosystem has unveiled. Our strategy is to leverage the hundred of Indians which are coming online. On the global front, India has climbed 42 places in the World Bank's Ease of Doing business index. We moved up to 90 places in the World Logistics index, 32 places in the global competitiveness index to World Economic Forum and 22 places in global innovation index, says PM Modi.
India offers a lot of potential for huge investment and enabling business policies.We have created a stable business environment, with enabling rule of law, by creating minimum government and maximum governance. Through such measures, we expect to increase ease of living. We are on a deregularisation drive.
India is now ready for business. We value our investment and at a personal level, I assure you of my support.
Korean companies can help Indian startups scale globally, says Suresh Prabhu
The presence of this Korean delegation shows the interest that the has. The tradewas close to USD 17 billion in 2017.India FDI is touching 3 billion. Market cap of companies exceeding USD 1 trillion, This is trillion is key to turning India from a USD 2 trillion economy to USD 5 trillion economy by 2025. We two large asian economies must work together.
Shobhana Kamineni, President, CII speaks to give the Indian perspective.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi is set to address the business summit in New Delhi at 10:15 am today.
That completes the inaugural session.
"Korea Plus has facilitated 100 investors in India in two years," PM Modi
