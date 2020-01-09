App
you are here: HomeNewsBusiness
Last Updated : Jan 09, 2020 11:19 AM IST | Source: PTI

Solara Active Pharma to conduct internal probe on Nizatidine API amid Mylan recall

"We understand from Mylan NV's press release dated January 8, 2020, that Mylan Pharmaceuticals has initiated a voluntary recall of three lots of Nizatidine Capsules, USP (150 mg and 300 mg strengths) due to detected trace amounts of impurity...," Solara Active Pharma Sciences in a filing to BSE.

PTI @moneycontrolcom
Representative image
Representative image

Amid the voluntary recall of Nizatidine API by Mylan, Solara Active Pharma Sciences on Thursday said its last supplies of the drug to the firm were made in September 2017 and it will conduct an internal investigation.

"We understand from Mylan NV's press release dated January 8, 2020, that Mylan Pharmaceuticals has initiated a voluntary recall of three lots of Nizatidine Capsules, USP (150 mg and 300 mg strengths) due to detected trace amounts of impurity...," Solara Active Pharma Sciences in a filing to BSE.

We are in the process of collecting corresponding lots of API from Mylan to carry out our internal investigation, it stated.

"Mylan also indicated that the recall is voluntary, and the company has not received any reports of adverse events related to these batches to date," as per the filing.

"Our last supplies of Nizatidine API to Mylan were made in September 2017 and our overall sales of this API to the US market are less than 0.1 per cent of our total company revenues," the company said, adding that it does not foresee any significant impact on its growth trajectory.

The shares of Solara Active Pharma Sciences were trading at Rs 424.75 apiece in morning trade on BSE.

First Published on Jan 9, 2020 11:08 am

tags #Business #Companies #Mylan #Nizatidine API #Solara Active Pharma

