172@29@17@101!~!172@29@0@53!~!|news|business|signage-atop-bse-headquarters-gets-damaged-in-mumbai-rains-5651661.html!~!|controller|infinite_scroll_article.php
App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Financial Freedom Offer: Subscribe to Moneycontrol Pro and grab benefits worth ₹15,000/-
you are here: HomeNewsBusiness
Last Updated : Aug 05, 2020 08:36 PM IST | Source: PTI

Signage atop BSE headquarters gets damaged in Mumbai rains

The 'BSE' signage atop the towers broke-off and was dangling from the facade of the building, officials said, after its pictures started circulating online

Gusty winds and heavy rains on August 5 resulted in the signage atop the headquarters of leading stock exchange BSE getting damaged and dangling from the iconic building's facade. Asia's oldest bourse is housed in the 29-storey Phiroze Jeejeebhoy Towers, which is the highest building in the Fort area of south Mumbai.

The 'BSE' signage atop the towers broke-off and was dangling from the facade of the building, officials said, after its pictures started circulating online.

As the staff was unable to pull up the signage, help is being sought from the fire brigade authorities, they added.

Close
The financial capital has been lashed by heavy rains and gusty winds since the afternoon of August 5. Reports of some damage have been pouring in, including uprooting of trees or asbestos sheets flying off in some cases.
First Published on Aug 5, 2020 08:05 pm

tags #BSE #Business

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram Teglegram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.