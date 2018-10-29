App
Last Updated : Oct 29, 2018 02:38 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Shikhar Dhawan launches home décor brand DaONE Home

Named after what his peers fondly call him, DaONE Home will have products ranging from soft furnishings such as bed linen, cushions and table linen, DaOne Home will expand into all home décor products including glassware, hard woods and more

Himadri Buch @himadribuch
Taking cues from his Team India peers Yuvraj Singh and Virat Kohli, Shikhar Dhawan put on his entrepreneurial shoes to launch home décor brand DaONE Home.

Named after what his peers fondly call him, DaONE, the company will have products ranging from soft furnishings such as bed linen, cushions and table linen. DaOne Home will later expand into all home décor products including glassware, hard wood and more.

The batsman and his wife Aesha cofounded the company launched on October 28. Speaking to Moneycontrol about this strategy to sell the products, Dhawan said, “The strategy will be to start online initially on our own website and then we will look to tie up with e-commerce platforms.” Dhawan refused to disclose the quantum of investments or targets set for his business.

When asked on how he plans to promote DaOne products when there are already established players in this space, Dhawan confidently said, “I am not worried about the competitors. I will be focusing on how can we improve day by day. At least the range which we have got is a very good range, quality is very good, and packaging is also good. So I am focusing on every detail of the product."

“Target audience is middle class and affluent class. For instance when you talk about pillows, our range starts from Rs 1,500 to Rs 5,000. For other products the range is from Rs 8,000 to Rs 27,000,” Dhawan added.

Dhawan on its decision to launch the brand said while there were plenty of options available to choose from, no business gave the kind of comprehensive, end-to-end satisfaction that we were looking for. DaONE Home is our endeavor to address this major market gap.

Several cricketers have invested in projects beyond cricket. Virat Kohli has invested aggressively to set up menswear brand called Wrogn, and also owns stakes in Indian Super League side FC Goa. Another ace cricketer, Yuvraj Singh has also launched his own clothing line YWC.

 
First Published on Oct 29, 2018 02:38 pm

tags #Business #DaOne #home decor #Shikhar Dhawan

Investor or aam aadmi, 9 movies that have stock market lessons for everyone

Five intelligent investment tips for long-term wealth creation

Top MFs that beat volatility to return 20% in 2018, have you invested in any?

