    Shalimar Paints Q4 net loss declines to Rs 13 crore

    The company had posted a loss of Rs 28.56 crore in the January-March period a year ago, Shalimar Paints said in a regulatory filing.

    May 26, 2022 / 05:58 PM IST
    Representative image

    Shalimar Paints Ltd on Thursday reported narrowing of its consolidated net loss to Rs 12.73 crore for the fourth quarter ended March 31, 2022. The company had posted a loss of Rs 28.56 crore in the January-March period a year ago, Shalimar Paints said in a regulatory filing.

    Its revenue from operations was down by 5.55 percent at Rs 105.54 crore during the quarter under review as against Rs 111.74 crore in the year-ago period.

    Total expenses were at Rs 114.39 crore, down 5.89 per cent in Q4/FY 2022 as against Rs 121.55 crore in the same period a year ago. For the fiscal year ended March 2022, Shalimar Paints’ revenue from operations was up 10 percent at Rs 358.10 crore.

    It had reported a revenue of Rs 325.56 crore in the previous fiscal. Shares of Shalimar Paints Ltd on Thursday settled at Rs 136.50 on BSE, up 3.76 percent from the previous close.



    Tags: #Business #India #revenue #Shalimar Paints
    first published: May 26, 2022 05:58 pm
