English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    Open App
    you are here: HomeNewsBusiness

    Servotech Power Systems bags 4.1 MW rooftop solar project from UPNEDA

    UPNEDA is the nodal agency for the implementation of solar energy schemes in the state.

    PTI
    September 05, 2022 / 02:30 PM IST
    Solar

    Solar

    Servotech Power Systems has bagged a project from the Uttar Pradesh New & Renewable Energy Development Agency (UPNEDA) for building 4.1 MW of solar power plants across the state. UPNEDA is the nodal agency for the implementation of solar energy schemes in the state.

    In a statement on Monday, Servotech Power Systems said "it has bagged a large-scale, state-spanning grid-interactive rooftop solar power plant project from UPNEDA. The project involves building 4.1 MW of solar power plants across the state."

    The total contract value of the entire project is approximately Rs 23.50 crore, and it will be completed within 4 months from the date of awarding the project.

    The project sites located in Uttar Pradesh would cover secondary school buildings at various places in the state as part of the UP government's Samagra Shiksha Abhiyan.

    Raman Bhatia, Founder and Managing Director, Servotech Power Systems said, "We have been given this important order by UPNEDA to construct Solar PV projects in India's largest state. This project is a testament to Servotech Power Systems' innovative work in project execution capabilities in the solar energy arena."
    PTI
    Tags: #Business #Companies #Servotech Power Systems #solar project
    first published: Sep 5, 2022 02:32 pm
    Sections
    Desktop Version »
    Follow us on
    Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
    Available On
    Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
    ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
    Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
    Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

    Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.