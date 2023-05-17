English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    you are here: HomeNewsBusiness

    ServiceNow targets enterprise-software startups with $1 billion investment in venture arm

    The investment in ServiceNow Ventures comes at a time when funding for early-stage technology companies has dried up due to rising interest rates and high inflation.

    Reuters
    May 17, 2023 / 07:45 PM IST
    (Representative image)

    (Representative image)

    Cloud-computing firm ServiceNow Inc said on Wednesday it would invest $1 billion in its venture arm by 2026 to back enterprise software-focused startups in artificial intelligence and automation, among others.

    The investment in ServiceNow Ventures comes at a time when funding for early-stage technology companies has dried up due to rising interest rates and high inflation.

    Since its inception in 2015, the venture arm has invested about $300 million across 45 companies.

    "Enterprise software is more mission-critical than ever before, as companies look to drive innovation, efficiency and productivity,” the California-based company said.

    Last month, ServiceNow became a strategic partner and anchor investor in Smith Point Capital Fund I, an enterprise software-focused venture investment firm founded by former Salesforce Inc co-CEO Keith Block.

    Check your money calendar for 2023-24 here and keep your date with your investments, taxes, bills, and all things money.
    Reuters
    Tags: #serviccenow #startups
    first published: May 17, 2023 07:45 pm