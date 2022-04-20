English
    Semiconductor group ASMI sees higher second-quarter revenue after record Q1

    The Amsterdam-listed company anticipates revenue of between 540 million and 570 million euros ($586-$619 million) in the second three months of the year.

    Reuters
    April 20, 2022 / 10:39 PM IST
    Representative image (Shutterstock)

    Dutch semiconductor supplier ASM International on Wednesday forecast a rise in second-quarter revenue after reporting record revenue and order intake in the first three months of 2022.

    "The demand environment continued to be very robust," Chief Executive Benjamin Loh said in a statement, adding that ASMI further stepped up investment to drive the company's growth.

    Semiconductor groups, hit by tight supply chains, are rushing to boost production capacity to meet global demand for chips used in products ranging from cars to computers and smartphones.

    ASMI, which makes equipment used to deposit atom-thin layers of material on computer chips during their manufacturing process, said it expected supply chain conditions to remain tight in the second quarter.

    The Amsterdam-listed company anticipates revenue of between 540 million and 570 million euros ($586-$619 million) in the second three months of the year.

    In the first quarter, it reported record orders of 705.7 million euros and revenue of 516.9 million euros, within the company's guidance of 500 million to 530 million euros.

    Its bigger peer ASML Holding said earlier on Wednesday there was no sign of any slackening in demand from semiconductor manufacturers amid the global computer chip shortage as it reported better than expected first quarter earnings.

     



    Reuters
    Tags: #ASM International #Chipmaker #Semiconductor
    first published: Apr 20, 2022 10:39 pm
