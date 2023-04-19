Seeing positive results for lithium exploration in Australia: NMDC director

NMDC

State-run miner National Mineral Development Corporation (NMDC) is optimistic about the company's ongoing lithium exploration in Australia, a company official has said.

NMDC has been exploring for lithium at its Mt Bevan mine in Australia, situated 200 km away from the city of Perth.

"We are seeing positive results," said DK Mohanty, director - Production for NMDC, commenting on the lithium exploration process at the Australian mine.

Further, in case an economical find is made, the mined material is expected to be shipped to India, a second NMDC official said.

India so far has no lithium reserve of its own and imports to meet its lithium based requirements, such as lithium-ion batteries. In February, the country reported its first lithium find in the state of Jammu & Kashmir, where further details which will decide mining viability is awaited.