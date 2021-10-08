SEBI issues directions on trading in mustard seed contracts

Market regulator Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) has issued directions with regard to trading in mustard seed contracts.

SEBI issued directions to National Commodity & Derivatives Exchange Limited (NCDEX) on October 8, saying that no new mustard seed contract should be launched till further orders.

"In respect of running contracts, no new position will be allowed to be taken. Only squaring up of position will be allowed," SEBI said in a statement.

The directions will be implemented with immediate effect.

