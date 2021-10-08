MARKET NEWS

SEBI issues directions on trading in mustard seed contracts

SEBI issued directions to NCDEX on October 8, saying that no new Mustard Seed contract shall be launched till further orders.

Moneycontrol News
October 08, 2021 / 09:12 AM IST

Market regulator Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) has issued directions with regard to trading in mustard seed contracts.

SEBI issued directions to National Commodity & Derivatives Exchange Limited (NCDEX) on October 8, saying that no new mustard seed contract should be launched till further orders.

"In respect of running contracts, no new position will be allowed to be taken. Only squaring up of position will be allowed," SEBI said in a statement.

The directions will be implemented with immediate effect.

(This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.)
Moneycontrol News
Tags: #SEBI
first published: Oct 8, 2021 09:12 am

