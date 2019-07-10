SCCL plans to produce 10 MT of coal from Naini block in Odisha

Singareni Collieries Company Limited (SCCL) is chalking out plans to produce 10 million tonnes (MT) of coal per annum from Naini coal block in Odisha even as production is expected to commence from February 2021.

Drilling, which is part of the preparatory work, has been taken up at two places in the coal block area.

It has been decided that permission of the Odisha government and the forest department are to be obtained by March 2020 and coal production is to start by February 2021.

The company is making plans for production of one crore tonnes (10 million) of coal production every year, a press release issued by the state-owned coal miner said on July 10.

The Naini Block is estimated to have 340 million tonnes of coal reserves.

SCCL CMD N Sridhar has met Orissa Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik and chief secretary Aditya Prasad Padhi in Bhubaneswar, the release said.

Sridhar sought the Odisha governments cooperation on issues relating to forest, transfer of revenue lands, rehabilitation and railway lines for the mine.