App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusiness
Last Updated : Jul 10, 2019 05:14 PM IST | Source: PTI

SCCL plans to produce 10 MT of coal from Naini block in Odisha

The Naini Block is estimated to have 340 million tonnes of coal reserves.

PTI @moneycontrolcom
Representative image
Representative image

Singareni Collieries Company Limited (SCCL) is chalking out plans to produce 10 million tonnes (MT) of coal per annum from Naini coal block in Odisha even as production is expected to commence from February 2021.

Drilling, which is part of the preparatory work, has been taken up at two places in the coal block area.

It has been decided that permission of the Odisha government and the forest department are to be obtained by March 2020 and coal production is to start by February 2021.

Close

The company is making plans for production of one crore tonnes (10 million) of coal production every year, a press release issued by the state-owned coal miner said on July 10.

The Naini Block is estimated to have 340 million tonnes of coal reserves.

SCCL CMD N Sridhar has met Orissa Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik and chief secretary Aditya Prasad Padhi in Bhubaneswar, the release said.

Sridhar sought the Odisha governments cooperation on issues relating to forest, transfer of revenue lands, rehabilitation and railway lines for the mine.
First Published on Jul 10, 2019 05:02 pm

tags #Business #India #SCCL

most popular

Slideshow | Analysts bet on these 8 stocks for 9-16% return in short term

Slideshow | Analysts bet on these 8 stocks for 9-16% return in short term

10 most congested cities in the world: Guess which Indian city takes top spot?

10 most congested cities in the world: Guess which Indian city takes top spot?

These CEOs and top execs pocketed the highest salaries in 2018

These CEOs and top execs pocketed the highest salaries in 2018

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.