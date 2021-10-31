MARKET NEWS

Sardar Patel gave message to world that no one can destroy India's unity and integrity: Amit Shah

In a video message on the National Unity Day, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said it is due to Sardar Patel's inspiration that India is today becoming self-reliant in defending itself

PTI
October 31, 2021 / 12:01 PM IST
Statue of Unity in Gujarat, India (Image: Reuters)

Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel gave a message to the world that nobody can destroy the unity and integrity of India, Union minister Amit Shah said on Sunday, on the occasion of Patel's birth anniversary.

Kevadia, where a 182 metre-tall statue of Sardar Patel is located, is not just any place today, it has become a shrine of national unity and patriotism, Shah said here in Gujarat.

Patel's birth anniversary is celebrated as the National Unity Day.

"Sardar Patel gave a message to the world that nobody can destroy the unity and integrity of India," he said.

In a video message on the National Unity Day, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said it is due to Sardar Patel's inspiration that India is today becoming self-reliant in defending itself.

Sardar Patel was the proponent of a country where everybody should get same opportunity and where everybody has the freedom to pursue his/her dreams, he said.
Tags: #Amit Shah #Current Affairs #India #Narendra Modi #National Unity Day #Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel
first published: Oct 31, 2021 11:52 am

