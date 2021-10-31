MARKET NEWS

you are here: HomeNewsPhotosIndia

In Pics | Amit Shah attends National Unity Day function on Sardar Patel's birth anniversary

National Unity Day: The Government, in 2014, decided to observe the birth anniversary of Sardar Patel on October 31 as 'Rashtriya Ekta Diwas

Moneycontrol News
October 31, 2021 / 11:29 AM IST
Union Home Minister Amit Shah participates in the National Unity Day or Rashtriya Ekta Diwas function at Statue of Unity, Kevadia in Gujarat on the occasion of Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel's birth anniversary. (Image Source: Amit Shah/Twitter screengrab)
Union Home Minister Amit Shah participated in the National Unity Day, or Rashtriya Ekta Diwas function, at Statue of Unity, Kevadia in Gujarat, on the occasion of Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel's birth anniversary. (Image Source: Amit Shah/Twitter screengrab)
Union Home Minister Amit Shah led the pledge as Chief Guest during the National Unity Day or Rashtriya Ekta Diwas function today on October 31, the birth anniversary of India's 'Iron Man' Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel. (Image Source: ANI)
Shah led the pledge as the Chief Guest during the National Unity Day function today on October 31, the birth anniversary of India's 'Iron Man' Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel. (Image Source: ANI)
Prime Minister Narendra Modi addressed the function through a recorded video message, which was played at the function held near the 182-metre memorial, the tallest such structure in the world, constructed in memory of Sardar Patel. The PM has attended all three functions at the statue till 2020, but will be unable to do so this year as he is in Rome in Italy for the G-20 summit. (Image Source: ANI)
A recorded video message of Prime Minister Narendra Modi was played at the function held near the 182-metre statue, the tallest such structure in the world, built to honour the memory of Sardar Patel. The PM, who attended all three functions at the statue till 2020, was unable to do so this year as he is in Rome in Italy for the G-20 summit. (Image Source: ANI)
Union Home Minister Amit Shah also presided over a parade in which paramilitary and Gujarat police personnel participated. As per the PIB release, 75 cyclists from ITBP, SSB, CISF, CRPF and BSF, who have traveled around 9,000 kilometres from various parts of the country, and 101 motorcyclists from the police forces of Tripura, Tamil Nadu, Jammu and Kashmir and Gujarat, who have traveled to Kevadia after covering around 9,200 kms, will also take part in the parade. (Image Source: ANI)
Shah also presided over a parade in which paramilitary and Gujarat police personnel participated. As per the PIB release, 75 cyclists from ITBP, SSB, CISF, CRPF and BSF, who have traveled around 9,000 kilometres from various parts of the country, and 101 motorcyclists from the police forces of Tripura, Tamil Nadu, Jammu and Kashmir and Gujarat, who have traveled to Kevadia will also take part in the parade. (Image Source: ANI)
A parade in which paramilitary and Gujarat police personnel participated being held near the Statue of Unity in Kevadia, Gujarat on National Unity Day. (Image Source: ANI)
A parade in which paramilitary and Gujarat police personnel participated being held near the Statue of Unity in Kevadia, Gujarat on National Unity Day. (Image Source: ANI)
Personnel participating in the event, following in the oath after Home Minister Amit Shah. The Government, in 2014. decided to observe the birth anniversary of Sardar Patel on October 31 as 'Rashtriya Ekta Diwas' (National Unity Day), to "provide an opportunity to re-affirm the inherent strength and resilience of our nation to withstand the actual and potential threats to the unity, integrity and security of our country." (Image Source: Amit Shah/Twitter screengrab)
Personnel participating in the event follow Amit Shah in taking an oath. The government, in 2014, decided to observe the birth anniversary of Sardar Patel on October 31 as 'Rashtriya Ekta Diwas' (National Unity Day), to "provide an opportunity to re-affirm the inherent strength and resilience of our nation to withstand the actual and potential threats to the unity, integrity and security of our country." (Image Source: Amit Shah/Twitter screengrab)
Gujarat police personnel participating in the event, following in the oath after Home Minister Amit Shah. Rashtriya Ekta Diwas is an "opportunity to re-affirm the inherent strength and resilience of our nation to withstand the actual and potential threats to the unity, integrity and security of our country", as per a government statement. (Image Source: Amit Shah/Twitter screengrab)
Participants join Amit Shah in taking a pledge for national unity during the event. Rashtriya Ekta Diwas is an "opportunity to re-affirm the inherent strength and resilience of our nation to withstand the actual and potential threats to the unity, integrity and security of our country", a government statement said. (Image Source: Amit Shah/Twitter screengrab)
The President of India, Ram Nath Kovind, paid homage to Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel on his birth anniversary at Rashtrapati Bhavan today (October 31, 2021). The President and officials of Rashtrapati Bhavan paid floral tributes in front of a portrait of Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel. The President also visited Sardar Patel Chowk in New Delhi to pay homage at the statue of Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel. (Image Source: PIB)
President Ram Nath Kovind paid homage to Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel on his birth anniversary at Rashtrapati Bhavan today (October 31, 2021). The President and officials of Rashtrapati Bhavan paid floral tributes in front of a portrait of Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel. The President also visited Sardar Patel Chowk in New Delhi to pay homage at the statue of Sardar Patel. (Image Source: PIB)
Moneycontrol News
Tags: #Amit Shah #India #Narendra Modi #National Unity Day #Rashtriya Ekta Diwas #Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel #Statue of Unity
first published: Oct 31, 2021 11:29 am

