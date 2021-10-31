In Pics | Amit Shah attends National Unity Day function on Sardar Patel's birth anniversary

Union Home Minister Amit Shah participated in the National Unity Day, or Rashtriya Ekta Diwas function, at Statue of Unity, Kevadia in Gujarat, on the occasion of Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel's birth anniversary. (Image Source: Amit Shah/Twitter screengrab)

Shah led the pledge as the Chief Guest during the National Unity Day function today on October 31, the birth anniversary of India's 'Iron Man' Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel. (Image Source: ANI)

A recorded video message of Prime Minister Narendra Modi was played at the function held near the 182-metre statue, the tallest such structure in the world, built to honour the memory of Sardar Patel. The PM, who attended all three functions at the statue till 2020, was unable to do so this year as he is in Rome in Italy for the G-20 summit. (Image Source: ANI)

Shah also presided over a parade in which paramilitary and Gujarat police personnel participated. As per the PIB release, 75 cyclists from ITBP, SSB, CISF, CRPF and BSF, who have traveled around 9,000 kilometres from various parts of the country, and 101 motorcyclists from the police forces of Tripura, Tamil Nadu, Jammu and Kashmir and Gujarat, who have traveled to Kevadia will also take part in the parade. (Image Source: ANI)

A parade in which paramilitary and Gujarat police personnel participated being held near the Statue of Unity in Kevadia, Gujarat on National Unity Day. (Image Source: ANI)

Personnel participating in the event follow Amit Shah in taking an oath. The government, in 2014, decided to observe the birth anniversary of Sardar Patel on October 31 as 'Rashtriya Ekta Diwas' (National Unity Day), to "provide an opportunity to re-affirm the inherent strength and resilience of our nation to withstand the actual and potential threats to the unity, integrity and security of our country." (Image Source: Amit Shah/Twitter screengrab)

Participants join Amit Shah in taking a pledge for national unity during the event. Rashtriya Ekta Diwas is an "opportunity to re-affirm the inherent strength and resilience of our nation to withstand the actual and potential threats to the unity, integrity and security of our country", a government statement said. (Image Source: Amit Shah/Twitter screengrab)